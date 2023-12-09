683 Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,515 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 1.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after buying an additional 995,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,545,000 after buying an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $39.75 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.