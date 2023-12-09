Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) is 683 Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Ero Copper makes up approximately 4.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Ero Copper worth $60,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ERO opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

