Schusterman Interests LLC Buys Shares of 975 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

ADBE opened at $610.01 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The company has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.