683 Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782,609 shares during the quarter. MeiraGTx makes up about 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 102,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MeiraGTx from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

