Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $200.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,899. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

