Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,378 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

