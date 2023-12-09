Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $48,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.80. 123,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.