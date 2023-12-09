Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.45. 1,406,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,697. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.