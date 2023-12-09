Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,387 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 222,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,336. The company has a market capitalization of $701.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

