VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. VMware comprises about 2.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $143.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

