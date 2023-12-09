Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $265,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.65. 210,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,800. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,931.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,901,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.