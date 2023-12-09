Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.6% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 59,170.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $12.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,577.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,421. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,368.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,296.92.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

