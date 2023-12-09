Seaport Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PANW traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,900. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $298.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.74.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

