CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Increases Dividend to $5.25 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50.

CME Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.44. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,270,000 after buying an additional 133,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

