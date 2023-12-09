Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 576.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 760,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE GMED traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

