Seaport Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 116.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Cognex comprises about 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,529,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,696,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 728,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,268. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.