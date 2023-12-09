Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 40.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,532,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.57. 1,062,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

