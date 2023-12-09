Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock Position Lessened by Schusterman Interests LLC

Schusterman Interests LLC lessened its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,212 shares during the quarter. Sweetgreen comprises 11.8% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schusterman Interests LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $458,637.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,104,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $458,637.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,104,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

