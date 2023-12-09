AREX Capital Management LP Acquires 26,000 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

AREX Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy accounts for about 2.9% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AREX Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of CONSOL Energy worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 613.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 74,924 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $767,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 96.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $2,634,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

