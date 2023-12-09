WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by AREX Capital Management LP

AREX Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for about 4.0% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AREX Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of WEX worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WEX by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $180.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.37.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

