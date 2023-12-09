B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 541 ($6.83).

Several research firms have recently commented on BME. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.15) to GBX 630 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.82) to GBX 640 ($8.08) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

LON:BME opened at GBX 609 ($7.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 555.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 552.71. The company has a market cap of £6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 1.11. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 398.70 ($5.04) and a one year high of GBX 616.90 ($7.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.91), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($117,836.11). Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

