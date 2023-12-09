B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 541 ($6.83).
Several research firms have recently commented on BME. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.15) to GBX 630 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.82) to GBX 640 ($8.08) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
In related news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.91), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($117,836.11). Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
