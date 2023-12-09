Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

