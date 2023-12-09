Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 2nd

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CASH opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 619.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 280,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 191.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 243.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

