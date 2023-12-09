VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

