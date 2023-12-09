Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

