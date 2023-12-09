Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (AMZU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 14th

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3426 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

