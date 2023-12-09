Allegion plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Allegion has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NYSE ALLE opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Allegion by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegion by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

