Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $13.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Owens Corning stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

