Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 749,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after purchasing an additional 264,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,834,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

