Prologis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Prologis has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 126.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

