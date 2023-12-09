AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.25 Per Share

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AJ Bell Stock Performance

LON AJB opened at GBX 309.60 ($3.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,211.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.80 ($4.99). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £56,727.66 ($71,652.97). Insiders purchased 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,670 in the last three months. 33.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

