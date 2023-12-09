DS Smith Plc (SMDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DS Smith Stock Performance

SMDS opened at GBX 303 ($3.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 865.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.97. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.66).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded DS Smith to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.55) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 409.40 ($5.17).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Pike acquired 88,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £251,950.60 ($318,239.99). 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

