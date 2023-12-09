Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $62.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Enova International traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.75. 82,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 212,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 934.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $551.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

