Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,275,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 851,304 shares.The stock last traded at $19.93 and had previously closed at $19.89.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $861,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,675.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 232,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

