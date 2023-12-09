Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Down 8.3%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 320,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 167,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

