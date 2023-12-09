SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 450,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 142,073 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $37.17.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 427,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

