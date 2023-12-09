MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.76

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 63047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLKN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

