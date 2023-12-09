Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,712,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,341 shares.The stock last traded at $74.62 and had previously closed at $74.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.