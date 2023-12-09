Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,712,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,341 shares.The stock last traded at $74.62 and had previously closed at $74.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
