Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.25. 153,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,863,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.