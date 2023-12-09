Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 1,480,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,262,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 965.60%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.