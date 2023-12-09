Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,167,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,912% from the previous session’s volume of 171,561 shares.The stock last traded at $17.83 and had previously closed at $17.80.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.