Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading 15% Higher

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 410,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 79,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.