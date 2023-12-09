Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 3.4%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 95,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 919,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $915.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.