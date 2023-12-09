Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.42. 62,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 854,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

