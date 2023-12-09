Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 2.6%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 4,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. TheStreet downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

