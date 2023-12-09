XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 1,214,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,400,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis increased its stake in XPeng by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

