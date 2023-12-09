Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 2.7% Higher

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 32,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 560,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

