Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 344,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 103,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$222.50 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49.
Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0922722 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
