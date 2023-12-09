Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 344,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 103,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$222.50 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0922722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Touchstone Exploration

About Touchstone Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$46,440.00. In other news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$70,740.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$46,440.00. Insiders have sold 281,449 shares of company stock valued at $183,562 over the last ninety days. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

