Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Up 2.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.15. 31,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 563,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMCI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,418,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,777 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after buying an additional 724,926 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 584,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after buying an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

