R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 199,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,776,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

